Lok Sabha 2019 constituency: Karnataka’s Bangalore South seat is BJP’s bastion

The Bharatiya Janata Party has never lost an election from the Bangalore South Lok Sabha seat in Karnataka since 1991.

KV Gowda won the seat for the first time for the BJP in 1991 and late Union minister Ananth Kumar represented the constituency between 1996 and 2018. Ananth Kumar died in November last year and the Bangalore South constituency has been vacant since then.

The BJP had fielded young leader Tejasvi Surya and he will fight Congress’ senior leader BK Hariprasad, A Raju of Bahujan Samaj Party among others from the Bangalore South Lok Sabha seat this year.

All the 28 parliamentary constituencies in Karnataka will vote in the second and third rounds of the seven-phased Lok Sabha election. The results will be declared on May 23.

Here are a few details about Bangalore South Lok Sabha seat:

State: Karnakata

Name of the Lok Sabha constituency: Bangalore South

Polling date: April 23

Sitting MP, party: Ananth Kumar (late)

Winning margin in 2014: 228,575

Runner up name, party: Nandan Nilekani, Congress

Number of voters in 2014: 1,113,726

Percentage of votes polled in 2014: 55.69%

Number of women voters in 2014: 948,566

Number of polling booths in 2014: 1,926

First Published: Apr 10, 2019 18:25 IST