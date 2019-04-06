Lok Sabha 2019 constituency: UP’s Bulandshahr seat has been BJP’s bastion

The Bulandshahr parliamentary constituency in Uttar Pradesh is considered to be the bastion of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

The ruling party has won the Bulandshahr seat. reserved for members of Scheduled Castes, since 1991 and lost once in 2009 to the Samajwadi Party.

Bhola Singh, the sitting member of Parliament, has been fielded again by the BJP in the Lok Sabha election 2019. He is up against Samajwadi Party-Bahujan Samaj Party-Rashtriya Lok Dal alliance candidate Yogesh Verma. Bansi Lal Pahadia is the Congress nominee on this seat.

Uttar Pradesh will go to polls in all the seven phases starting April 11. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

Here are some details about the Bulandshahr Lok Sabha seat:

State: Uttar Pradesh

Name of the Lok Sabha constituency: Bulandshahr

Polling date: April 18

Sitting MP, party: Bhola Singh, BJP

Winning margin in 2014: 421,973

Runner up name, party: Pradeep Kumar Jatav, BSP

Number of voters in 2014: 1,009,710

Percentage of votes polled in 2014: 58.15%

Number of women voters in 2014: 805,616

Number of polling booths in 2014: 1,703

