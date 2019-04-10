Lok Sabha elections 2019: Kumaraswamy’s son in the fray from Mandya constituency in Karnataka

Mandya Lok Sabha constituency is one of the 28 Lok Sabha setas in Karnataka and covers the entire Mandya district and part of Mysore district. The seat is currently represented by JD(S) candidate CS Puttaraju. Who defeated Congress’s Ramya by a slender margin of 5,518 votes.

This time, Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy’s son Nikhil Kumar has been fielded from the seat and will be contesting against veteran actor Sumalatha, who is the widow of Congress leader Ambareesh.

Karnataka’s 28 parliamentary seats will go to polls in two phases on April 18 and 23.

Click here for full coverage of Lok Sabha elections

Here are some details about Mandya Lok Sabha seat:

State: Karnataka

Name of the Lok Sabha constituency: Mandya

Polling date: April 18

Sitting MP, party: CS Puttaraju, JD(S)

Winning margin in 2014: 5,518

Runner up name, party: Ramya, Congress

Number of voters in 2014: 1,193,041

Percentage of votes polled in 2014: 71%

Number of women voters in 2014: 587,732

Number of polling booths in 2014: 2,019

First Published: Apr 10, 2019 17:56 IST