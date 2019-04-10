Lok Sabha elections 2019: Vellore constituency in Tamil Nadu
Tamil Nadu’s 39 parliamentary seats will go to polls in a single phase on April 18.constituency watch Updated: Apr 10, 2019 18:47 IST
The Vellore Lok Sabha constituency, one of Tamil Nadu’s 39 seats, comprises Vellore, Anaicut, Kilvazhithunaiankuppam (SC), Gudiyatham, Vaniyambadi, Ambur assembly segments.
In 2014 elections, AIADMK’s B. Senguttuvan defeated BJP’s AC Shanmugam by nearly 60,000 votes
For Lok Sabha elections 2019, AIADMK candidate AC Shanmugam will face Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)’s DM Kathir Anand. The BSP has given the ticket to E Karunanithi to contest from this seat.
Here are some details about Vellore Lok Sabha seat:
State: Tamil Nadu
Name of the Lok Sabha constituency: Vellore
Polling date: April 18
Sitting MP, party: B. Senguttuvan., AIADMK
Winning margin in 2014: 59,393
Runner up name, party: AC Shanmugam, BJP
Number of voters in 2014: 975,203
Percentage of votes polled in 2014: 74%
Number of women voters in 2014: 490,797
Number of polling booths in 2014: 1,447
First Published: Apr 10, 2019 18:47 IST