Today in New Delhi, India
Apr 10, 2019-Wednesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by weather
HT Logo

LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2019

Lok Sabha elections 2019: Vellore constituency in Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu’s 39 parliamentary seats will go to polls in a single phase on April 18.

constituency watch Updated: Apr 10, 2019 18:47 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
New Delhi
Vellore Lok Sabha 2019 Constituency Details,Vellore Profile,Tamil Nadu General Elections 2019
Mumbai, India - Oct. 8, 2014 : Election Commission staff seals the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) at 181 Mahim Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Constituency election office in D'Silva School, Dadar, Mumbai, India on Wednesday, October 8, 2014, days ahead of the upcoming ASSEMBLY (VIDHAN SABHA) ELECTIONS on October 15, 2014. (Photo by Kalpak Pathak / Hindustan Times)(Hindustan Times)

The Vellore Lok Sabha constituency, one of Tamil Nadu’s 39 seats, comprises Vellore, Anaicut, Kilvazhithunaiankuppam (SC), Gudiyatham, Vaniyambadi, Ambur assembly segments.

In 2014 elections, AIADMK’s B. Senguttuvan defeated BJP’s AC Shanmugam by nearly 60,000 votes

For Lok Sabha elections 2019, AIADMK candidate AC Shanmugam will face Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)’s DM Kathir Anand. The BSP has given the ticket to E Karunanithi to contest from this seat.

Tamil Nadu’s 39 parliamentary seats will go to polls in a single phase on April 18.

READ: All about Lok Sabha elections 2019

Here are some details about Vellore Lok Sabha seat:

State: Tamil Nadu

Name of the Lok Sabha constituency: Vellore

Polling date: April 18

Sitting MP, party: B. Senguttuvan., AIADMK

Winning margin in 2014: 59,393

Runner up name, party: AC Shanmugam, BJP

Number of voters in 2014: 975,203

Percentage of votes polled in 2014: 74%

Number of women voters in 2014: 490,797

Number of polling booths in 2014: 1,447

First Published: Apr 10, 2019 18:47 IST

tags

more from constituency watch
trending topics