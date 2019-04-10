Lok Sabha 2019 constituency: AIADMK will look to retain Tamil Nadu’s Chennai South for the third time

The AIADMK’s J Jayavardhan has represented the Chennai South parliamentary constituency in Tamil Nadu’s capital city since 2014.

It was held by the senior DMK leader and former Union Minister TR Baalu between 1996 and 2004. AIADMK’s C Rajendran won the seat in the Lok Sabha election in 2009 and five years later J Jayavardhan defeated DMK’s TKS Elangovan in 2014.

J Jayavardhan, the son of senior AIADMK leader and the state’s minister for fisheries D Jayakumar is seeking re-election from the constituency. Sumathi alias Tamilachi Thangapandian of the DMK and the daughter of late Thangapandian will make her debut in the Lok Sabha election 2019 from this seat.

The Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam’s (AMMK’s) candidate Isakki Subbaiah and MNM’s R Rangarajan are also in the fray.

Click here for full coverage of Lok Sabha elections

Voting in all the 39 constituencies in Tamil Nadu will be held during the second round of seven-phased Lok Sabha election 2019 on April 18. The results will be declared on May 23.

Here are some details about the Chennai South Lok Sabha seat:

State: Tamil Nadu

Name of the Lok Sabha constituency: Chennai South

Polling date: April 18

Sitting MP, party: J Jayavardhan, AIADMK

Winning margin in 2014: 135,575

Runner up name, party: TKS Elangovan, DMK

Number of voters in 2014: 1,081,163

Percentage of votes polled in 2014: 60.21%

Number of women voters in 2014: 894,573

Number of polling booths in 2014: 1,611

First Published: Apr 10, 2019 19:06 IST