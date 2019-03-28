Today in New Delhi, India
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Rebel Putul Kumari a niggle for NDA in Banka constituency of Bihar

The voting for Bihar’s 40 Parliamentary seats will take place in seven phases beginning April 11. The last phase will be held on May 19.

constituency watch Updated: Mar 28, 2019 18:59 IST
HT Correspondent
New Delhi
An electoral officer demonstrates the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) during the review meeting of poll preparedness of the state for the upcoming general elections, in Patna, Bihar, India, on Friday, January 18, 2019.(Parwaz Khan /HT PHOTO)

The Banka Lok Sabha constituency in Bihar is currently represented in the lower house of Parliament by RJD’s Jai Prakash Narayan Yadav.

Yadav defeated Putul Kumari of the BJP. She had won the seat in the 2010 bypoll as an Independent after the death of her husband Digvijay Singh, who had won as an Independent candidate in 2009 after the JDU denied him a ticket.

This time she has again decided to contest as an Independent candidate from Banka, where the NDA nominee is the JDU’s Giridhari Yadav.

The voting for Bihar’s 40 Parliamentary seats will take place in seven phases beginning April 11. The last phase will be held on May 19.

READ: All about Lok Sabha elections 2019

The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

Here is all you need to know about Banka Lok Sabha constituency in Bihar:

State: Bihar

Lok Sabha constituency: Banka

Day of voting: April 18

Sitting MP, Party: Jai Prakash Narayan Yadav, RJD

Winning margin in 2014: - 10,144

Runner up name, party: Putul Kumari, BJP

Number of voters in 2014: 899,353

Percentage of votes polled in 2014: 58.04%

Number of polling booths in 2014: 1,580

Number of women voters: 438,255

First Published: Mar 28, 2019 18:59 IST

