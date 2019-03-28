Lok Sabha elections 2019: Rebel Putul Kumari a niggle for NDA in Banka constituency of Bihar

The Banka Lok Sabha constituency in Bihar is currently represented in the lower house of Parliament by RJD’s Jai Prakash Narayan Yadav.

Yadav defeated Putul Kumari of the BJP. She had won the seat in the 2010 bypoll as an Independent after the death of her husband Digvijay Singh, who had won as an Independent candidate in 2009 after the JDU denied him a ticket.

This time she has again decided to contest as an Independent candidate from Banka, where the NDA nominee is the JDU’s Giridhari Yadav.

The voting for Bihar’s 40 Parliamentary seats will take place in seven phases beginning April 11. The last phase will be held on May 19.

The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

Here is all you need to know about Banka Lok Sabha constituency in Bihar:

State: Bihar

Lok Sabha constituency: Banka

Day of voting: April 18

Sitting MP, Party: Jai Prakash Narayan Yadav, RJD

Winning margin in 2014: - 10,144

Runner up name, party: Putul Kumari, BJP

Number of voters in 2014: 899,353

Percentage of votes polled in 2014: 58.04%

Number of polling booths in 2014: 1,580

Number of women voters: 438,255

