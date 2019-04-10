Lok Sabha 2019 constituency: Tamil Nadu’s Arakkonam has not voted any party back since 1996

G Hari of the ruling AIADMK is the sitting member of Parliament from Tamil Nadu’s Arakkonam Lok Sabha seat.

The Arakkonam parliamentary constituency was won by the Congress from 1977 to 1991, except once. After the Lok Sabha election in 1991, only the DMK’s S Jagathrakshakan has been able to win it twice.

The DMK has nominated former Union minister S Jagathrakshakan from the Arakkonam parliamentary constituency once again. And, the PMK has fielded former Union minister AK Moorthy from the Arakkonam Lok Sabha seat as part of the alliance with the AIADMK. G Parthipan is also in the fray as the Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) candidate.

Voting in all the 39 constituencies in Tamil Nadu will be held during the second round of seven-phased Lok Sabha election 2019 on April 18. The results will be declared on May 23.

Here are some details about the Arakkonam Lok Sabha seat:

State: Tamil Nadu

Name of the Lok Sabha constituency: Arakkonam

Polling date: April 18

Sitting MP, party: G Hari

Winning margin in 2014: 240,766

Runner up name, party: NR Elango

Number of voters in 2014: 1,089,052

Percentage of votes polled in 2014: 77.70%

Number of women voters in 2014: 708,662

Number of polling booths in 2014: 1,623

First Published: Apr 10, 2019 18:50 IST