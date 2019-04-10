Lok Sabha elections 2019: Kanimozhi fights election for lower house from Thoothukkudi constituency in Tamil Nadu

Thoothukudi, one of Tamil Nadu’s 39 Lok Sabha constituencie, was originally Tiruchendur constituency and was delimited to Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi constituencies during 2009 Lok Sabha election.

In the first election held in 2009, DMK emerged victorious and in 2014, AIADMK candidate Jeyasingh Thiyagaraj Natterjee defeated DMK’s Jegan P by 124,002 votes.

This time DMK has fielded Kanimozhi from the constituency. She is a Rajya Sabha member since 2007 and contesting Lok Sabha polls for the first time.

Tamil Nadu’s 39 parliamentary seats will go to polls in a single phase on April 18.

Here are some details about Thoothukkudi Lok Sabha seat:

State: Tamil Nadu

Name of the Lok Sabha constituency: Thoothukkudi

Polling date: April 18

Sitting MP, party: Jeyasingh Thiyagaraj Natterjee.J, AIADMK

Winning margin in 2014: 124,002

Runner up name, party: Jegan P, DMK

Number of voters in 2014: 916,913

Percentage of votes polled in 2014: 70%

Number of women voters in 2014: 467,373

Number of polling booths in 2014: 1,436

First Published: Apr 10, 2019 18:38 IST