Lok Sabha 2019 constituency: Tamil Nadu’s temple town of Chidambaram in with AIADMK

The Chidambaram parliamentary constituency is one of the 39 Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu and reserved for members of Scheduled Caste.

M Chandrakasi of the AIADMK is the sitting member of Parliament from the Chidambaram Lok Sabha seat.

The PMK’s E Ponnuswamy won the seat in the general elections held in 1999 and 2004. Dalit leader and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) chief Thol Thirumavalavan won the seat as a candidate of the UPA in 2009.

While the ruling AIADMK has chosen P Chandrasekar from the Chidambaram parliamentary constituency, Thol Thirumavalavan will be contesting as part of the DMK alliance.

Voting in all the constituencies in Tamil Nadu will be held during the second round of seven-phased Lok Sabha election 2019 on April 18. The results will be declared on May 23.

Here are some details about the Chidambaram Lok Sabha seat in the ancient temple town:

State: Tamil Nadu

Name of the Lok Sabha constituency: Chidambaram

Polling date: April 18

Sitting MP, party: M Chandrakasi, AIADMK

Winning margin in 2014: 128,495

Runner up name, party: Thol Thirumavalavan, VCK

Number of voters in 2014: 1,088,423

Percentage of votes polled in 2014: 79.67%

Number of women voters in 2014: 679,325

Number of polling booths in 2014: 1,598

First Published: Apr 10, 2019 17:21 IST