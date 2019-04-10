Today in New Delhi, India
Apr 10, 2019-Wednesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by weather
HT Logo

LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2019

Lok Sabha elections 2019: Multi-cornered contest in Tamil Nadu’s Tirunelveli

Tamil Nadu’s 39 parliamentary seats will go to polls in a single phase on April 18.

constituency watch Updated: Apr 10, 2019 18:34 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
New Delhi
Tirunelvel Lok Sabha 2019 Constituency Details,Tirunelvel Profile,Tamil Nadu General Elections 2019
New Delhi, India - March 27, 2019: Election Commission officials give a demonstration of Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) and Voter Verified Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) machines that will be used in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, at Daryaganj, in Delhi, India, on Wednesday, March 27, 2019. (Photo by Sanchit Khanna / Hindustan Times)(Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)

The Tirunelveli Lok Sabha constituency, one of the 39 seats in Tamil Nadu, comprises six assembly segments.

In 2014 Lok Sabah elections, AIADMK candidate Prabakaran had defeated DMK’s Devadasa Sundaram by more than 1.26 lakh votes.

Tirunelveli, an ancient city that is more than 2000 years old, is one of the oldest Lok Sabha constituencies.

This time, apart form AIADMk and DMK other parties in poll fray are AIADMK breakaway faction Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam, actor Kamal Hassan’s Makkal Needhi Maiam and Tamil nationalist party Naam Tamilar Katchi

Tamil Nadu’s 39 parliamentary seats will go to polls in a single phase on April 18.

READ: All about Lok Sabha elections 2019

Here are some details about Tirunelvel Lok Sabha seat:

State: Tamil Nadu

Name of the Lok Sabha constituency: Tirunelvel

Polling date: April 18

Sitting MP, party: Prabakaran.K.R.P, AIADMK

Winning margin in 2014: 126,099

Runner up name, party: Devadasa Sundaram, DMK

Number of voters in 2014: 962,647

Percentage of votes polled in 2014: 68%

Number of women voters in 2014: 493,002

Number of polling booths in 2014: 1,617

First Published: Apr 10, 2019 18:34 IST

tags

more from constituency watch
trending topics