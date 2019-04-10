Lok Sabha elections 2019: Multi-cornered contest in Tamil Nadu’s Tirunelveli
Tamil Nadu's 39 parliamentary seats will go to polls in a single phase on April 18.
The Tirunelveli Lok Sabha constituency, one of the 39 seats in Tamil Nadu, comprises six assembly segments.
In 2014 Lok Sabah elections, AIADMK candidate Prabakaran had defeated DMK’s Devadasa Sundaram by more than 1.26 lakh votes.
Tirunelveli, an ancient city that is more than 2000 years old, is one of the oldest Lok Sabha constituencies.
This time, apart form AIADMk and DMK other parties in poll fray are AIADMK breakaway faction Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam, actor Kamal Hassan’s Makkal Needhi Maiam and Tamil nationalist party Naam Tamilar Katchi
Here are some details about Tirunelvel Lok Sabha seat:
State: Tamil Nadu
Name of the Lok Sabha constituency: Tirunelvel
Polling date: April 18
Sitting MP, party: Prabakaran.K.R.P, AIADMK
Winning margin in 2014: 126,099
Runner up name, party: Devadasa Sundaram, DMK
Number of voters in 2014: 962,647
Percentage of votes polled in 2014: 68%
Number of women voters in 2014: 493,002
Number of polling booths in 2014: 1,617
First Published: Apr 10, 2019 18:34 IST