Lok Sabha elections 2019: Multi-cornered contest in Tamil Nadu’s Tirunelveli

The Tirunelveli Lok Sabha constituency, one of the 39 seats in Tamil Nadu, comprises six assembly segments.

In 2014 Lok Sabah elections, AIADMK candidate Prabakaran had defeated DMK’s Devadasa Sundaram by more than 1.26 lakh votes.

Tirunelveli, an ancient city that is more than 2000 years old, is one of the oldest Lok Sabha constituencies.

This time, apart form AIADMk and DMK other parties in poll fray are AIADMK breakaway faction Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam, actor Kamal Hassan’s Makkal Needhi Maiam and Tamil nationalist party Naam Tamilar Katchi

Tamil Nadu’s 39 parliamentary seats will go to polls in a single phase on April 18.

Here are some details about Tirunelvel Lok Sabha seat:

State: Tamil Nadu

Name of the Lok Sabha constituency: Tirunelvel

Polling date: April 18

Sitting MP, party: Prabakaran.K.R.P, AIADMK

Winning margin in 2014: 126,099

Runner up name, party: Devadasa Sundaram, DMK

Number of voters in 2014: 962,647

Percentage of votes polled in 2014: 68%

Number of women voters in 2014: 493,002

Number of polling booths in 2014: 1,617

First Published: Apr 10, 2019 18:34 IST