Lok Sabha 2019 constituency: Will AIADMK win from Tamil Nadu’s Mayiladuthurai the third time?

The Congress party has won Mayiladuthurai, one of the parliamentary constituencies in Tamil Nadu, eight times in the past.

Congress leader and former Union minister Mani Shankar Aiyer represented the constituency between 1999 and 2009 and the AIADMK has held the seat since then. The ruling AIADMK’s RK Bharathi Mohan is the sitting member of Parliament.

The AIADMK’s S Asaimani will be contesting from the Mayiladuthurai seat in the Lok Sabha election 2019 and is up against DMK veteran S Ramalingam.

Voting in all the 39 constituencies in Tamil Nadu will be held during the second round of seven-phased Lok Sabha election 2019 on April 18. The results will be declared on May 23.

READ: All about Lok Sabha elections 2019

Here are some details about the Mayiladuthurai Lok Sabha seat:

State: Tamil Nadu

Name of the Lok Sabha constituency: Mayiladuthurai

Polling date: April 18

Sitting MP, party: RK Bharathi Mohan, AIADMK

Winning margin in 2014: 277,050

Runner up name, party: S Hyder Ali, MAMAK

Number of voters in 2014: 1,025,538

Percentage of votes polled in 2014: 75.95%

Number of women voters in 2014: 670,378

Number of polling booths in 2014: 1,582

First Published: Apr 10, 2019 18:29 IST