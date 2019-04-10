Lok Sabha 2019 constituency: Will AIADMK win from Tamil Nadu’s Mayiladuthurai the third time?
Voting in all the 39 constituencies in Tamil Nadu will be held during the second round of seven-phased Lok Sabha election 2019 on April 18. The results will be declared on May 23.constituency watch Updated: Apr 10, 2019 18:29 IST
The Congress party has won Mayiladuthurai, one of the parliamentary constituencies in Tamil Nadu, eight times in the past.
Congress leader and former Union minister Mani Shankar Aiyer represented the constituency between 1999 and 2009 and the AIADMK has held the seat since then. The ruling AIADMK’s RK Bharathi Mohan is the sitting member of Parliament.
The AIADMK’s S Asaimani will be contesting from the Mayiladuthurai seat in the Lok Sabha election 2019 and is up against DMK veteran S Ramalingam.
Voting in all the 39 constituencies in Tamil Nadu will be held during the second round of seven-phased Lok Sabha election 2019 on April 18. The results will be declared on May 23.
READ: All about Lok Sabha elections 2019
Here are some details about the Mayiladuthurai Lok Sabha seat:
State: Tamil Nadu
Name of the Lok Sabha constituency: Mayiladuthurai
Polling date: April 18
Sitting MP, party: RK Bharathi Mohan, AIADMK
Winning margin in 2014: 277,050
Runner up name, party: S Hyder Ali, MAMAK
Number of voters in 2014: 1,025,538
Percentage of votes polled in 2014: 75.95%
Number of women voters in 2014: 670,378
Number of polling booths in 2014: 1,582
First Published: Apr 10, 2019 18:29 IST