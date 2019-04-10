Lok Sabha elections 2019: Mysore constituency in Karnataka

Mysore Lok Sabha constituency, one of Karnataka’s 28 seats, comprises eight Assembly segments.

Madikeri and Virajpet Legislative Assembly segments were added to Mysore Lok sabha seat after a delimitation exercise in 2009.

Under the Congress-JD(S) coalition seat arrangement, Mysore will be contested by the Congress in Lok Sabha elelctions 2019. The party has fielded C. H. Vijayashankar, who will be fighting Pratap Simha of the BJP.

The JD(S) got eight of the 28 Lok Sabha seats in the state as part of the pact although it had initially sought 12, including Mysore, Mandya and Hassan in the Vokkaliga-dominated southern Karnataka.

Karnataka’s 28 parliamentary seats will go to polls in two phases on April 18 and 23.

Here are some details about Mysore Lok Sabha seat:

State: Karnataka

Name of the Lok Sabha constituency: Mysore

Polling date: April 18

Sitting MP, party: Prathap Simha, BJP

Winning margin in 2014: 31,608

Runner up name, party: Adagooru H Vishwanath, Congress

Number of voters in 2014: 1,159,628

Percentage of votes polled in 2014: 67%

Number of women voters in 2014: 561,591

Number of polling booths in 2014: 1,973

First Published: Apr 10, 2019 18:00 IST