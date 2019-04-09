Lok Sabha elections 2019: Virudhunagar constituency in Tamil Nadu has 28 candidates in fray
Tamil Nadu’s 39 parliamentary seats will go to polls in a single phase on April 18.constituency watch Updated: Apr 09, 2019 14:32 IST
The Virudhunagar Lok Sabha Constituency was formerly known as Sivakasi and came into existence following the delimitation of the constituencies in Tamil Nadu.
Radhakrishnan T of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) is the sitting MP from this constituency. In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Radhakrishnan defeated Vaiko of Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK).
This time there are 28 candidates in the fray from Virudhunagar constituency, 19 of them Independents.
Here are some details about Virudhunagar Lok Sabha seat:
State: Tamil Nadu
Name of the Lok Sabha constituency: Virudhunagar
Polling date: April 18
Sitting MP, party: Radhakrishnan T., AIADMK
Winning margin in 2014: 145,551
Runner up name, party: Vaiko, MDMK
Number of voters in 2014: 1,011,713
Percentage of votes polled in 2014: 75%
Number of women voters in 2014: 513,856
Number of polling booths in 2014: 1,526
