Lok Sabha elections 2019: Virudhunagar constituency in Tamil Nadu has 28 candidates in fray

The Virudhunagar Lok Sabha Constituency was formerly known as Sivakasi and came into existence following the delimitation of the constituencies in Tamil Nadu.

Radhakrishnan T of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) is the sitting MP from this constituency. In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Radhakrishnan defeated Vaiko of Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK).

This time there are 28 candidates in the fray from Virudhunagar constituency, 19 of them Independents.

Tamil Nadu’s 39 parliamentary seats will go to polls in a single phase on April 18.

Here are some details about Virudhunagar Lok Sabha seat:

State: Tamil Nadu

Name of the Lok Sabha constituency: Virudhunagar

Polling date: April 18

Sitting MP, party: Radhakrishnan T., AIADMK

Winning margin in 2014: 145,551

Runner up name, party: Vaiko, MDMK

Number of voters in 2014: 1,011,713

Percentage of votes polled in 2014: 75%

Number of women voters in 2014: 513,856

Number of polling booths in 2014: 1,526

