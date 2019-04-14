Lok Sabha 2019 constituency: A contest between Left and AIADMK in Nagapattinam
constituency watch Updated: Apr 14, 2019 11:05 IST
Nagapattinam is among the 39 Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu that goes to polls on April 18. This is a reserved seat for scheduled castes. Dr K Gopal of the AIADMK won this seat in 2014 defeating AKS Vijayan of the DMK by over 1 lakh votes.
Nagapattinam is a stronghold of the communists with Left candidates emerging victorious from this seat six times.
In Lok Sabha elections 2019, the AIADMK-BJP alliance has fielded TM Saravanan from Nagapattinam while M Selvaraj, a former MP, is the candidate of the DMK-led alliance.
Rebel AIADMK leader TTV Dinakaran’s party AMMK may cut into the AIADMK vote. Dinakaran’s party candidate for this seat is T Sengodi.
Tamil Nadu will vote in a single phase on April 18. The results will be declared on May 23.
Here are a few details about the Nagapattinam Lok Sabha seat:
State: Tamil Nadu
Name of the Lok Sabha constituency: Nagapattinam
2019 candidates: TM Saravanan of AIADMK, M Selvaraj of CPI
Polling date: April 18
Sitting MP, party: Dr K Gopal, AIADMK
Winning margin in 2014: 106,079
Runner up name, party: AKS Vijayan, DMK
Number of voters in 2014: 942,202
Percentage of votes polled in 2014: 77.83%
Number of women voters in 2014: 488,155
Number of polling booths in 2014: 1,425
First Published: Apr 14, 2019 11:05 IST