Lok Sabha 2019 constituency: A contest between Left and AIADMK in Nagapattinam

Nagapattinam is among the 39 Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu that goes to polls on April 18. This is a reserved seat for scheduled castes. Dr K Gopal of the AIADMK won this seat in 2014 defeating AKS Vijayan of the DMK by over 1 lakh votes.

Nagapattinam is a stronghold of the communists with Left candidates emerging victorious from this seat six times.

In Lok Sabha elections 2019, the AIADMK-BJP alliance has fielded TM Saravanan from Nagapattinam while M Selvaraj, a former MP, is the candidate of the DMK-led alliance.

Rebel AIADMK leader TTV Dinakaran’s party AMMK may cut into the AIADMK vote. Dinakaran’s party candidate for this seat is T Sengodi.

Tamil Nadu will vote in a single phase on April 18. The results will be declared on May 23.

Here are a few details about the Nagapattinam Lok Sabha seat:

State: Tamil Nadu

Name of the Lok Sabha constituency: Nagapattinam

2019 candidates: TM Saravanan of AIADMK, M Selvaraj of CPI

Polling date: April 18

Sitting MP, party: Dr K Gopal, AIADMK

Winning margin in 2014: 106,079

Runner up name, party: AKS Vijayan, DMK

Number of voters in 2014: 942,202

Percentage of votes polled in 2014: 77.83%

Number of women voters in 2014: 488,155

Number of polling booths in 2014: 1,425

First Published: Apr 14, 2019 11:05 IST