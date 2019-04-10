Lok Sabha 2019 constituency: Dindigul in Tamil Nadu will see a fight between AIADMK, DMK
Voting in all the 39 constituencies in Tamil Nadu will be held during the second round of seven-phased Lok Sabha election 2019 on April 18. The results will be declared on May 23.constituency watch Updated: Apr 10, 2019 17:38 IST
The AIADMK has won the most number of elections from the Dindigul parliamentary constituency in Tamil Nadu since 1952.
The urban seat elected the AIADMK’s M Udhayakumar in the 2014 Lok Sabha election after Congress’ NSV Chitthan held it for two terms from 2004.
The PMK’s K Jyothi is fighting the election this year as the AIADMK-BJP alliance candidate against the DMK’s P Velusamy.
Here are some details about the Dindigul Lok Sabha seat:
State: Tamil Nadu
Name of the Lok Sabha constituency: Dindigul
Polling date: April 18
Sitting MP, party: M Udhayakumar, AIADMK
Winning margin in 2014: 127,845
Runner up name, party: S Gandhirajan, DMK
Number of voters in 2014: 1,083,364
Percentage of votes polled in 2014: 77.35%
Number of women voters in 2014: 704,371
Number of polling booths in 2014: 1,616
