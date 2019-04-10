Today in New Delhi, India
Lok Sabha 2019 constituency: Dindigul in Tamil Nadu will see a fight between AIADMK, DMK

Voting in all the 39 constituencies in Tamil Nadu will be held during the second round of seven-phased Lok Sabha election 2019 on April 18. The results will be declared on May 23.

constituency watch Updated: Apr 10, 2019 17:38 IST
New Delhi
Dindigul Lok Sabha 2019 Constituency Details,Dindigul Profile,Tamil Nadu General Elections 2019
The AIADMK has won the most number of elections from the Dindigul parliamentary constituency in Tamil Nadu since 1952.

The urban seat elected the AIADMK’s M Udhayakumar in the 2014 Lok Sabha election after Congress’ NSV Chitthan held it for two terms from 2004.

The PMK’s K Jyothi is fighting the election this year as the AIADMK-BJP alliance candidate against the DMK’s P Velusamy.

READ: All about Lok Sabha elections 2019

Here are some details about the Dindigul Lok Sabha seat:

State: Tamil Nadu

Name of the Lok Sabha constituency: Dindigul

Polling date: April 18

Sitting MP, party: M Udhayakumar, AIADMK

Winning margin in 2014: 127,845

Runner up name, party: S Gandhirajan, DMK

Number of voters in 2014: 1,083,364

Percentage of votes polled in 2014: 77.35%

Number of women voters in 2014: 704,371

Number of polling booths in 2014: 1,616

First Published: Apr 10, 2019 17:38 IST

