Lok Sabha 2019 constituency: Dindigul in Tamil Nadu will see a fight between AIADMK, DMK

The AIADMK has won the most number of elections from the Dindigul parliamentary constituency in Tamil Nadu since 1952.

The urban seat elected the AIADMK’s M Udhayakumar in the 2014 Lok Sabha election after Congress’ NSV Chitthan held it for two terms from 2004.

The PMK’s K Jyothi is fighting the election this year as the AIADMK-BJP alliance candidate against the DMK’s P Velusamy.

Voting in all the 39 constituencies in Tamil Nadu will be held during the second round of seven-phased Lok Sabha election 2019 on April 18. The results will be declared on May 23.

Here are some details about the Dindigul Lok Sabha seat:

State: Tamil Nadu

Name of the Lok Sabha constituency: Dindigul

Polling date: April 18

Sitting MP, party: M Udhayakumar, AIADMK

Winning margin in 2014: 127,845

Runner up name, party: S Gandhirajan, DMK

Number of voters in 2014: 1,083,364

Percentage of votes polled in 2014: 77.35%

Number of women voters in 2014: 704,371

Number of polling booths in 2014: 1,616

First Published: Apr 10, 2019 17:38 IST