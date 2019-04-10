Lok Sabha elections 2019: Chitradurga constituency in Karnataka
In 2009, Swamy had defeated Dr. B Thippeswamy of the Congress by more than one lakh votes
Karnataka’s Chitradurga Lok Sabha constituency is reserved for the members of the Scheduled Castes and comprises eight assembly segments – Molakalmuru, Challakere, Chitradurga, Hiriyur, Hosadurga, Holalkere, Sira and Pavagada.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, B N Chandrappa of the Congress defeated the BJP’s Janardhana Swamy by a margin of more than 1 lakh votes.
In 2009, Swamy had defeated Dr. B Thippeswamy of the Congress by more than one lakh votes
Karnataka’s 28 parliamentary seats will go to polls in two phases on April 18 and 23.
Here are some details about Chitradurga Lok Sabha seat:
State: Karnataka
Name of the Lok Sabha constituency: Chitradurga
Polling date: April 18
Sitting MP, party: B.N.Chandrappa, Congress
Winning margin in 2014: 101,291
Runner up name, party: Janardhana Swamy, BJP
Number of voters in 2014: 1,097,666
Percentage of votes polled in 2014: 66%
Number of women voters in 2014: 523,249
Number of polling booths in 2014: 2,081
