Lok Sabha elections 2019: Chitradurga constituency in Karnataka

Karnataka’s Chitradurga Lok Sabha constituency is reserved for the members of the Scheduled Castes and comprises eight assembly segments – Molakalmuru, Challakere, Chitradurga, Hiriyur, Hosadurga, Holalkere, Sira and Pavagada.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, B N Chandrappa of the Congress defeated the BJP’s Janardhana Swamy by a margin of more than 1 lakh votes.

In 2009, Swamy had defeated Dr. B Thippeswamy of the Congress by more than one lakh votes

Karnataka’s 28 parliamentary seats will go to polls in two phases on April 18 and 23.

Here are some details about Chitradurga Lok Sabha seat:

State: Karnataka

Name of the Lok Sabha constituency: Chitradurga

Polling date: April 18

Sitting MP, party: B.N.Chandrappa, Congress

Winning margin in 2014: 101,291

Runner up name, party: Janardhana Swamy, BJP

Number of voters in 2014: 1,097,666

Percentage of votes polled in 2014: 66%

Number of women voters in 2014: 523,249

Number of polling booths in 2014: 2,081

First Published: Apr 10, 2019 17:53 IST