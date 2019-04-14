Lok Sabha 2019 constituency: Thanjavur set for a three-cornered battle

Thanjavur is a Lok Sabha constituency in eastern Tamil Nadu. AIADMK’s K Parasuraman is the sitting MP. In 2014 polls, Parasuraman defeated DMK’s TR Baalu by over 1 lakh votes. Baalu is now the DMK candidate for Sriperumbudur.

The AIADMK has given the Thanjavur seat to its ally Tamil Maanila Congress. NR Natarajan is the candidate of the GK Vasan led party. The DMK has fielded former union minister SS Palanimanickam who won the seat in 2009. Indeed, Palanimanickam has been elected from Thanjavur five times.

AMMK, led by rebel AIADMK leader TTV Dinakaran is also expected to put up a fight. P Murugesan is its candidate.

Tamil Nadu will vote in a single phase on April 18. The results will be declared on May 23.

Here are a few details about the Thanjavur Lok Sabha seat:

State: Tamil Nadu

Name of the Lok Sabha constituency: Thanjavur

2019 candidates: Palanimanickam of DMK, NR Natarajan of Tamil Maanila Congress

Polling date: April 18

Sitting MP, party: K Parasuraman, AIADMK

Winning margin in 2014: 144119

Runner up name, party: TR Baalu, DMK

Number of voters in 2014: 1012258

Percentage of votes polled in 2014: 75.5%

Number of women voters in 2014: 530018

Number of polling booths in 2014: 1,537

First Published: Apr 14, 2019 14:27 IST