Lok Sabha 2019 constituency: Thanjavur set for a three-cornered battle
The AIADMK has given the Thanjavur seat to its ally Tamil Maanila Congress. NR Natarajan is the candidate of the GK Vasan led party. The DMK has fielded former union minister SS Palanimanickam who won the seat in 2009.constituency watch Updated: Apr 14, 2019 14:27 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Thanjavur is a Lok Sabha constituency in eastern Tamil Nadu. AIADMK’s K Parasuraman is the sitting MP. In 2014 polls, Parasuraman defeated DMK’s TR Baalu by over 1 lakh votes. Baalu is now the DMK candidate for Sriperumbudur.
The AIADMK has given the Thanjavur seat to its ally Tamil Maanila Congress. NR Natarajan is the candidate of the GK Vasan led party. The DMK has fielded former union minister SS Palanimanickam who won the seat in 2009. Indeed, Palanimanickam has been elected from Thanjavur five times.
AMMK, led by rebel AIADMK leader TTV Dinakaran is also expected to put up a fight. P Murugesan is its candidate.
Tamil Nadu will vote in a single phase on April 18. The results will be declared on May 23.
Here are a few details about the Thanjavur Lok Sabha seat:
State: Tamil Nadu
Name of the Lok Sabha constituency: Thanjavur
2019 candidates: Palanimanickam of DMK, NR Natarajan of Tamil Maanila Congress
Polling date: April 18
Sitting MP, party: K Parasuraman, AIADMK
Winning margin in 2014: 144119
Runner up name, party: TR Baalu, DMK
Number of voters in 2014: 1012258
Percentage of votes polled in 2014: 75.5%
Number of women voters in 2014: 530018
Number of polling booths in 2014: 1,537
