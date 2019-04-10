Lok Sabha 2019 constituency: M Thambidurai will aim to win AIADMK’s bastion Karur in Tamil Nadu

Deputy speaker of the Lok Sabha M Thambidurai is the sitting member of Parliament from the Karur parliamentary constituency.

Once a Congress stronghold, the Karur Lok Sabha seat is now under the AIADMK with both the parties having won six times each. Five-time MP M Thambidurai of the ruling party in Tamil Nadu has represented the seat since 2009.

The senior AIADMK leader M Thambidurai will contest from Karur for the third time in the Lok Sabha election 2019. He will fight against Congress nominee Jothimani.

Voting in all the 39 constituencies in Tamil Nadu will be held during the second round of seven-phased Lok Sabha election 2019 on April 18. The results will be declared on May 23.

State: Tamil Nadu

Name of the Lok Sabha constituency: Karur

Polling date: April 18

Sitting MP, party: M Thambidurai, AIADMK

Winning margin in 2014: 195,247

Runner up name, party: M Chinnasamy, DMK

Number of voters in 2014: 1,046,534

Percentage of votes polled in 2014: 80.61%

Number of women voters in 2014: 656,629

Number of polling booths in 2014: 1,495

First Published: Apr 10, 2019 18:10 IST