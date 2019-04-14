Lok Sabha 2019 constituency: In Nilgiris, DMK pins its hopes on A Raja
A Raja, a former telecom minister in the UPA government, was an accused in the 2G spectrum scam and was acquitted by a court in 2012. A four-time MP, Raja is contesting his third elections from Nilgiris.constituency watch Updated: Apr 14, 2019 12:46 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Nilgiris in Tamil Nadu is a reserved Lok Sabha constituency for scheduled caste candidates. C Gopalakrishnan of the AIADMK won from this seat in the hills in 2014. He defeated A Raja of the DMK by over 1 lakh votes.
This time the AIADMK did not give ticket to its sitting MP Gopalakrishnan and has instead fielded M Thiagarajan against Raja.
Raja, a former telecom minister in the UPA government, was an accused in the 2G spectrum scam and was acquitted by a court in 2012. A four-time MP, Raja is contesting his third elections from Nilgiris. He had won thrice from Permabalur and shifted to Nilgiris in 2009. Raja won in 2009 but was defeated in 2014 by AIADMK’s Gopalakrishnan.
Tamil Nadu will vote in a single phase on April 18. The results will be declared on May 23.
Here are a few details about the Nilgiris Lok Sabha seat:
State: Tamil Nadu
Name of the Lok Sabha constituency: Nilgiris
2019 candidates: A Raja of DMK, M Thiagarajan of AIADMK
Polling date: April 18
Sitting MP, party: C Gopalakrishnan, AIADMK
Winning margin in 2014: 1,04,940
Runner up name, party: A Raja, DMK
Number of voters in 2014: 9,33,076
Percentage of votes polled in 2014: 73.52%
Number of women voters in 2014: 4,59,913
Number of polling booths in 2014: 1,439
First Published: Apr 14, 2019 12:46 IST