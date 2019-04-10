Lok Sabha elections 2019: Dakshina Kannada constituency in Karnataka
Karnataka’s 28 parliamentary seats will go to polls in two phases on April 18 and 23.constituency watch Updated: Apr 10, 2019 17:49 IST
Dakshina Kannada constituency, created in 2008 as part of a delimitation exercise, comprises eight assembly segments – Belthangady, Moodabidri, Mangalore City North, Mangalore City South, Mangalore, Bantval, Puttur and Sullia which is reserved for members of Scheduled Castes.
In 2019, BJP’s Nalin Kumar Kateel won by a margin of close to 1.5 lakh votes and he defeated the Congress candidate Janardhana Poojary. In 2009, kateel had won by a much lower margin of 40,000 votes.
Here are some details about Dakshina Kannada Lok Sabha seat:
State: Karnataka
Name of the Lok Sabha constituency: Dakshina Kannada
Polling date: April 18
Sitting MP, party: Nalin Kumar Kateel, BJP
Winning margin in 2014: 143,709
Runner up name, party: Janardhana Poojary., Congress
Number of voters in 2014: 1,207,583
Percentage of votes polled in 2014: 77%
Number of women voters in 2014: 611,827
Number of polling booths in 2014: 1,766
