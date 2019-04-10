Lok Sabha elections 2019: Dakshina Kannada constituency in Karnataka

Dakshina Kannada constituency, created in 2008 as part of a delimitation exercise, comprises eight assembly segments – Belthangady, Moodabidri, Mangalore City North, Mangalore City South, Mangalore, Bantval, Puttur and Sullia which is reserved for members of Scheduled Castes.

In 2019, BJP’s Nalin Kumar Kateel won by a margin of close to 1.5 lakh votes and he defeated the Congress candidate Janardhana Poojary. In 2009, kateel had won by a much lower margin of 40,000 votes.

Karnataka’s 28 parliamentary seats will go to polls in two phases on April 18 and 23.

Here are some details about Dakshina Kannada Lok Sabha seat:

State: Karnataka

Name of the Lok Sabha constituency: Dakshina Kannada

Polling date: April 18

Sitting MP, party: Nalin Kumar Kateel, BJP

Winning margin in 2014: 143,709

Runner up name, party: Janardhana Poojary., Congress

Number of voters in 2014: 1,207,583

Percentage of votes polled in 2014: 77%

Number of women voters in 2014: 611,827

Number of polling booths in 2014: 1,766

