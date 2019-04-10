Lok Sabha 2019 constituency: BJP has won from UP’s Hathras six times

The BJP has kept the Hathras parliamentary constituency in Uttar Pradesh under its hold for six terms and is looking to win it the seventh time.

Kishan Lal Diler represented the Hathras seat four times from 1996 till 2009, when Sarika Baghel of the Rashtriya Lok Dal emerged as the giant killer and snatched the seat from him. In 2014, Ranjan Kumar Diwakar got the seat back for the Bharatiya Janata Party.

The BJP nominated Rajveer Singh Balmiki (Diler) to fight the Lok Sabha election 2019 from the Hathras seat, which is reserved for the members of Scheduled Castes. Rajveer Singh Balmiki (Diler) will be up against Congress’ Trilokiram Diwakar and Samajwadi Party’s Ramji Lal Suman.

Uttar Pradesh will go to polls in all the seven phases starting April 11. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

Click here for full coverage of Lok Sabha elections

Here are some details about the Hathras Lok Sabha seat:

State: Uttar Pradesh

Name of the Lok Sabha constituency: Hathras

Polling date: April 18

Sitting MP, party: Ranjan Kumar Diwakar

Winning margin in 2014: 326,386

Runner up name, party: Manoj Kumar Soni, BSP

Number of voters in 2014: 1,049,273

Percentage of votes polled in 2014: 59.65%

Number of women voters in 2014: 789,019

Number of polling booths in 2014: 1,906

First Published: Apr 10, 2019 17:29 IST