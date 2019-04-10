Lok Sabha 2019 constituency: Former Congress bastion of Madurai is held by AIADMK

The Madurai parliamentary constituency was once a pocket borough of the Congress party, which won from the seat seven times in the past.

Left parties, CPI and CPI(M), have been successful thrice in the Lok Sabha elections and the DMK and AIADMK have won from the Madurai seat once each.

Famous for the Meenakshi Temple, the Madurai Lok Sabha seat is represented by AIADMK leader R Gopalakrishnan, who defeated DMK’s MK Azhagiri in the 2014 Lok Sabha election.

This year, VVR Raj Sathyan, the son of AIADMK’s Madurai North MLA, VV Rajan Chellappa, has been given the ticket for the Madurai parliamentary constituency. The CPI(M) has nominated Tamil writer S Venkatesan from Madurai and will be making his political debut in the Lok Sabha election 2019.

Voting in all the 39 constituencies in Tamil Nadu will be held during the second round of seven-phased Lok Sabha election 2019 on April 18. The results will be declared on May 23.

READ: All about Lok Sabha elections 2019

Here are a few details about the Madurai Lok Sabha seat:

State: Tamil Nadu

Name of the Lok Sabha constituency: Madurai

Polling date: April 18

Sitting MP, party: R Gopalakrishnan, AIADMK

Winning margin in 2014: 199,424

Runner up name, party: V Velusamy, DMK

Number of voters in 2014: 978,346

Percentage of votes polled in 2014: 67.87%

Number of women voters in 2014: 724,259

Number of polling booths in 2014: 1,476

First Published: Apr 10, 2019 18:18 IST