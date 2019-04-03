Lok Sabha elections 2019: Srinagar constituency in Jammu and Kashmir witnessing third election in five years

The Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency, one of the six in Jammu and Kashmir, is witnessing the third general election since 2014.

Tariq Ahmed Karra of the BJP won the 2014 Lok Sabha polls defeating Farooq Abdullah of the National Conference. But, Karra defected to Congress in 2017 foring a by-poll, which Abdullah won

Defeating Nazir Ahmad Khan of the PDP.

Jammu and Kashmir will go to polls in five phases from April 11 to May 6. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

Here are the facts about the Srinagar constituency in Jammu and Kashmir:

State : Jammu and Kashmir

Name of the Lok Sabha constituency: Srinagar

Day of polling: April 18

Sitting MP, Party: Tariq Ahmed Karra, PDP ( Farooq Abdullah of the National Conference won in a bypoll in 2017 necessitated by then Karra defecting to the Congress)

Winning margin in 2014: 42,280 (10,776 in 2017)

Runner up name, party: Farooq Abdullah, National Conference (in 2014)

Nazir Ahmad Khan of PDP (in 2017)

Number of voters in 2014: 312,245 Percentage of votes polled in 2014: 26%

Number of polling booths in 2014: 1,546

Number of women voters: 133,658

