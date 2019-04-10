Lok Sabha 2019 constituency: BJP hold UP’s Aligarh

The Bharatiya Janata Party has won elections from the Aligarh parliamentary constituency in Uttar Pradesh the most number of time and currently holds the seat.

Sheela Gautam of the BJP has represented Aligarh in Lok Sabha four times and the sitting member of Parliament Satish Kumar Gautam has been fielded by the party once again.

Satish Kumar Gautam is up against Samajwadi Party-Bahujan Samaj Party-Rashtriya Lok Dal alliance candidate Ajit Baliyan and Congress’ Bijendra Singh, who defeated the then four-time BJP MP Sheila Gautam in 2004.

Uttar Pradesh will go to polls in all the seven phases starting April 11. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

Here are some details about the Aligarh Lok Sabha seat:

State: Uttar Pradesh

Name of the Lok Sabha constituency: Aligarh

Polling date: April 18

Sitting MP, party: Satish Kumar Gautam, BJP

Winning margin in 2014: 286,736

Runner up name, party: Arvind Kumar Singh

Number of voters in 2014: 1,064,357

Percentage of votes polled in 2014: 59.36%

Number of women voters in 2014: 827,131

Number of polling booths in 2014: 1,770

First Published: Apr 10, 2019 17:24 IST