Lok Sabha 2019 constituency: Former union minister TR Baalu in fray from Sriperumbudur
AIADMK's KN Ramachandran won in Sriperumbudur in 2014 Lok Sabha election by a margin of over 1 lakh votes. He defeated Jagathrakshakan of the DMK.
Sriperumbudur constituency in Tamil Nadu consists of six assembly segments. KN Ramachandran of the AIADMK is the sitting MLA in this seat.
The AIADMK-led alliance have allotted the Sriperumbudur seat to its partner PMK. A Vaithilingam is the PMK candidate. Former union minister TR Baalu is the DMK candidate. Baalu won this seat in 2009 but was defeated in the 2014 elections. The 77-year-old was the road transport and highways minister during the UPA-1 regime.
Tamil Nadu will vote in a single phase on April 18. The results will be declared on May 23.
Here are a few details about the Sriperumbudur Lok Sabha seat:
State: Tamil Nadu
Name of the Lok Sabha constituency: Sriperumbudur
2019 candidates: TR Baalu of DMK, A Vaithilingam of PMK
Polling date: April 18
Sitting MP, party: KN Ramachandran, AIADMK
Winning margin in 2014: 102646
Runner up name, party: S Jagathrakshakan, DMK
Number of voters in 2014: 1286647
Percentage of votes polled in 2014: 66.1%
Number of women voters in 2014: 620421
Number of polling booths in 2014: 1,989
First Published: Apr 14, 2019 14:44 IST