Lok Sabha 2019 constituency: Its AIADMK vs DMK in Tamil Nadu’s Kancheepuram

The Kancheepuram Lok Sabha seat was created after the restructuring of parliamentary constituencies in 2008 and is held by the AIADMK.

Congress’ P Vishwanathan won the 2009 Lok Sabha election held for the first time after delimitation and in the next polls, K Maragatham of the AIADMK took the seat in Kancheepuram, which is famous for its sarees.

K Maragatham is seeking re-election from the Kancheepuram constituency, reserved for members of the Scheduled Castes. The DMK has nominated G Selvam, who was defeated by K Maragatham in 2014 Lok Sabha election.

Voting in all the 39 constituencies in Tamil Nadu will be held during the second round of seven-phased Lok Sabha election 2019 on April 18. The results will be declared on May 23.

Here are some details about the Kancheepuram Lok Sabha seat in the temple town:

State: Tamil Nadu

Name of the Lok Sabha constituency: Kancheepuram

Polling date: April 18

Sitting MP, party: K Maragatham, AIADMK

Winning margin in 2014: 146,866

Runner up name, party: G Selvam, DMK

Number of voters in 2014: 1,128,399

Percentage of votes polled in 2014: 76.24%

Number of women voters in 2014: 743,130

Number of polling booths in 2014: 1,661

