HT Logo

LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2019

Lok Sabha 2019 constituency: Its AIADMK vs DMK in Tamil Nadu’s Kancheepuram

Voting in all the 39 constituencies in Tamil Nadu will be held during the second round of seven-phased Lok Sabha election 2019 on April 18. The results will be declared on May 23.

constituency watch Updated: Apr 10, 2019 17:51 IST
New Delhi
Kancheepuram Lok Sabha 2019 Constituency Details,Kancheepuram Profile,Tamil Nadu General Elections 2019
NOIDA:::::27-FEBRUARY-2012:::::HT NEWS:::::Polling officers check electronic voting machines (EVM) at an EVM distribution centre in Phase 2, Noida on February 27, 2012. The sixth phase of assembly polls will be held in Uttar Pradesh on February 28. HT PHOTO BY: BURHAAN KINU(Hindustan Times)

The Kancheepuram Lok Sabha seat was created after the restructuring of parliamentary constituencies in 2008 and is held by the AIADMK.

Congress’ P Vishwanathan won the 2009 Lok Sabha election held for the first time after delimitation and in the next polls, K Maragatham of the AIADMK took the seat in Kancheepuram, which is famous for its sarees.

K Maragatham is seeking re-election from the Kancheepuram constituency, reserved for members of the Scheduled Castes. The DMK has nominated G Selvam, who was defeated by K Maragatham in 2014 Lok Sabha election.

READ: All about Lok Sabha elections 2019

Here are some details about the Kancheepuram Lok Sabha seat in the temple town:

State: Tamil Nadu

Name of the Lok Sabha constituency: Kancheepuram

Polling date: April 18

Sitting MP, party: K Maragatham, AIADMK

Winning margin in 2014: 146,866

Runner up name, party: G Selvam, DMK

Number of voters in 2014: 1,128,399

Percentage of votes polled in 2014: 76.24%

Number of women voters in 2014: 743,130

Number of polling booths in 2014: 1,661

First Published: Apr 10, 2019 17:51 IST

