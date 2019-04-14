Lok Sabha 2019 constituency: Former AIADMK man Nainar Nagendran is BJP candidate in Ramanathapuram

Ramanathapuram is among the 39 Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu that go to polls on April 18. Anwhar Raajhaa of the AIADMK is the sitting MP here. He won the 2014 elections by defeating DMK’s Mohamed Jaleel by around 1.2 lakh votes.

This time, the DMK alliance has chosen Navas Kani of the IUML (Indian Union Muslim League) as its candidate. The BJP has been allotted this seat after a poll pact with the AIADMK. The BJP candidate is Nainar Nagendran who is a former AIADMK minister and the vice-president of BJP’s Tamil Nadu unit. Nagendran quit the AIADMK in August 2017 and joined the BJP.

Rebel AIADMK leader TTV Dinakaran’s party AMMK has fielded VTN Anand from Ramanathapuram. Anand is the son of former AIADMK minister VT Natarajan.

Tamil Nadu will vote in a single phase on April 18. The results will be declared on May 23.

Here are a few details about the Ramanathapuram Lok Sabha seat:

State: Tamil Nadu

Name of the Lok Sabha constituency: Ramanathapuram

2019 candidates: Nainar Nagendran of BJP, Navas Kani of IUML

Polling date: April 18

Sitting MP, party: Anwhar Raajhaa, AIADMK

Winning margin in 2014: 119324

Runner up name, party: Mohamed Jaleel, DMK

Number of voters in 2014: 1001048

Percentage of votes polled in 2014: 68.7%

Number of women voters in 2014: 535160

Number of polling booths in 2014: 1,726

First Published: Apr 14, 2019 14:00 IST