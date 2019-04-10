Lok Sabha 2019 constituency: Dharmapuri in Tamil Nadu is PMK citadel

The PMK has won from the Dharmapuri Lok Sabha seat, one of the 39 parliamentary constituencies in Tamil Nadu, thrice will now.

After the Pattali Makkal Katchi, the DMK and AIADMK have won the Lok Sabha election two times.

This year, the current member of Parliament and former Union health minister Anbumani Ramadoss is seeking re-election from the Dharmapuri Lok Sabha constituency.

The PMK’s PD Elangovan and R Senthil won the seat in 1999 and 2004 Lok Sabha elections respectively. The DMK’s R Thamaraiselvan won the seat in the 2009 general election. Anbumani Ramadoss took back the seat in 2014.

S Senthil Kumar of the candidate will be facing off with PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss.

Voting in all the 39 constituencies in Tamil Nadu will be held during the second round of seven-phased Lok Sabha election 2019 on April 18. The results will be declared on May 23.

Here are some details of the Dharmapuri Lok Sabha seat:

State: Tamil Nadu

Name of the Lok Sabha constituency: Dharmapuri

Polling date: April 18

Sitting MP, party: Anbumani Ramadoss, PMK

Winning margin in 2014: 77,146

Runner up name, party: PS Mohan, AIADMK

Number of voters in 2014: 1,101,345

Percentage of votes polled in 2014: 81.08%

Number of women voters in 2014: 661,777

Number of polling booths in 2014: 1,615

