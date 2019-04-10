Lok Sabha 2019 constituency: Will AIADMK win Tamil Nadu’s Krishnagiri again?

The Krishnagiri parliamentary constituency was once a stronghold of the Congress, which won from the seat seven times in the past Lok Sabha elections.

The AIADMK’s K Ashok Kumar won the seat in the 2014 Lok Sabha election after defeating the two-time member of Parliament and DMK leader EG Sugavanam.

This year, the ruling AIADMK has fielded KP Munusamy and he is up against the Congress’ A Chellakumar, who had contested in the 2014-General elections from Krishnagiri and came fourth.

Voting in all the 39 constituencies in Tamil Nadu will be held during the second round of seven-phased Lok Sabha election 2019 on April 18. The results will be declared on May 23.

Here are a few details about the Krishnagiri Lok Sabha seat:

State: Tamil Nadu

Name of the Lok Sabha constituency: Krishnagiri

Polling date: April 18

Sitting MP, party: K Ashok Kumar, AIADMK

Winning margin in 2014: 206,591

Runner up name, party: EG Sugavanam, DMK

Number of voters in 2014: 1,068,391

Percentage of votes polled in 2014: 77.42%

Number of women voters in 2014: 674,489

Number of polling booths in 2014: 1,620

