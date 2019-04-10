Today in New Delhi, India
Lok Sabha 2019 constituency: Will AIADMK win Tamil Nadu’s Krishnagiri again?

constituency watch Updated: Apr 10, 2019 18:14 IST
Ranchi, India - April 1, 2019: Electronic voting machine(EVM) and VV- PAT units being arranged for the Lok Sabha election at strong rooms situated inside the Birsa Munda football stadium premises in Ranchi, India, on Monday, April 1, 2019. (Photo by Diwakar Prasad/ Hindustan Times )(Diwakar Prasad/ Hindustan Times)

The Krishnagiri parliamentary constituency was once a stronghold of the Congress, which won from the seat seven times in the past Lok Sabha elections.

The AIADMK’s K Ashok Kumar won the seat in the 2014 Lok Sabha election after defeating the two-time member of Parliament and DMK leader EG Sugavanam.

This year, the ruling AIADMK has fielded KP Munusamy and he is up against the Congress’ A Chellakumar, who had contested in the 2014-General elections from Krishnagiri and came fourth.

Voting in all the 39 constituencies in Tamil Nadu will be held during the second round of seven-phased Lok Sabha election 2019 on April 18. The results will be declared on May 23.

Here are a few details about the Krishnagiri Lok Sabha seat:

State: Tamil Nadu

Name of the Lok Sabha constituency: Krishnagiri

Polling date: April 18

Sitting MP, party: K Ashok Kumar, AIADMK

Winning margin in 2014: 206,591

Runner up name, party: EG Sugavanam, DMK

Number of voters in 2014: 1,068,391

Percentage of votes polled in 2014: 77.42%

Number of women voters in 2014: 674,489

Number of polling booths in 2014: 1,620

First Published: Apr 10, 2019 18:14 IST

