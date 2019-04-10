Lok Sabha elections 2019: Tiruvannamalai constituency in Tamil Nadu readies for its third general polls
Tamil Nadu’s 39 parliamentary seats will go to polls in a single phase on April 18.constituency watch Updated: Apr 10, 2019 18:44 IST
New Delhi
Tiruvannamalai Lok Sabha constituency in Tamil Nadu was created during 2008 assembly delimitation from former Tiruppattur constituency.
In 2009, the constituency picked a DMK candidate while in 2014, people voted the AIADMK candidate to represent them in the Lok Sabha.
Facing its third general election, the constituency will witness a multi-cornered contest as, apart form AIADMK and DMK other parties in poll fray are AIADMK breakaway faction Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam, actor Kamal Hassan’s Makkal Needhi Maiam and Tamil nationalist party Naam Tamilar Katchi.
Tamil Nadu’s 39 parliamentary seats will go to polls in a single phase on April 18.
READ: All about Lok Sabha elections 2019
Here are some details about Tiruvannamalai Lok Sabha seat:
State: Tamil Nadu
Name of the Lok Sabha constituency: Tiruvannamalai
Polling date: April 18
Sitting MP, party: Vanaroja R, AIADMK
Winning margin in 2014: 168,606
Runner up name, party: Annadurai C N, DMK
Number of voters in 2014: 1,068,556
Percentage of votes polled in 2014: 79%
Number of women voters in 2014: 538,420
Number of polling booths in 2014: 1,573
First Published: Apr 10, 2019 18:44 IST