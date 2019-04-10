Lok Sabha 2019 constituency: Congress’ Veerappa Moily will aim a hat-trick in Chikkaballapur

Senior Congress leader Veerappa Moily is the sitting member of Parliament from the Chikkaballapur Lok Sabha seat, representing the Lok Sabha seat in Karnataka since 2009.

Veerappa Moily will once again fight the Bharatiya Janata Party’s candidate BN Bache Gowda, a veteran Vokkaliga leader who lost against the former chief minister in the 2014 Lok Sabha election. The BJP has never won from this parliamentary constituency.

This time it is a straight fight between the Congress and BJP in the Chikkaballapur Lok Sabha seat as the Janata Dal (Secular) has a seat-sharing deal with the grand old party.

Click here for full coverage of Lok Sabha elections 2019

The BSP has fielded former Backward Commission chairman CS Dwarakanath.

Karnataka will vote in two phases from April 18. The result will be declared on May 23.

Here are a few details about the Chikkballapur Lok Sabha seat:

State: Karnataka

Name of the Lok Sabha constituency: Chikkballapur

Polling date: April 23

Sitting MP, party: Veerappa Moily, Congress

Winning margin in 2014: 9,520

Runner up name, party: BN Bache Gowda, BJP

Number of voters in 2014: 1,263,274

Percentage of votes polled in 2014: 76.18%

Number of women voters in 2014: 814,602

Number of polling booths in 2014: 2,119

First Published: Apr 10, 2019 17:35 IST