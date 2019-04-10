Lok Sabha 2019 constituency: Congress’ Raj Babbar will contest again from UP’s Fatehpur Sikri

Chaudhary Babulal of the BJP is the sitting member of Parliament from the Fatehpur Sikri Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh.

Recently formed, the Fatehpur Sikri Lok Sabha seat was created during the restructuring of constituencies in 2008. Bahujan Samaj Party’s Seema Upadhayaya defeated Congress’ Raj Babbar in the 2009 Lok Sabha election. Chaudhary Babulal won the next election in 2014.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) named a new candidate in Sikri, Rajkumar Chahar, in place of sitting MP Chaudhary Babulal.

Seema Upadhayaya was till recently preparing to contest again from the seat but withdrew her candidature all of sudden and later, Rajveer Singh, a relatively unknown face, was named the BSP’s candidate from Fatehpur Sikri.

Uttar Pradesh, which sends 80 members to the Lok Sabha, will go to polls in all the seven phases starting April 11. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

Here are some details about the Fatehpur Sikri Lok Sabha seat:

State: Uttar Pradesh

Name of the Lok Sabha constituency: Fatehpur Sikri

Polling date: April 18

Sitting MP, party: Chaudhary Babulal

Winning margin in 2014: 173,106

Runner up name, party: Seema Upadhayaya, BSP

Number of voters in 2014: 967,968

Percentage of votes polled in 2014: 61.24%

Number of women voters in 2014: 703,311

Number of polling booths in 2014: 1,752

First Published: Apr 10, 2019 17:42 IST