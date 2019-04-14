Lok Sabha 2019 constituency: DMK ally will battle with AIADMK in Perambalur

Perambalur seat in Tamil Nadu is considered a stronghold of the DMK with the party winning here in 1999, 2004 and 2009. Former telecom minister and current DMK candidate in Nilgiris is a three-time MP from this constituency.

In 2014 Lok Sabha elections, AIADMK managed to snatch this seat from the DMK. RP Marutharajaa defeated DMK’s Seemanur Prabu by over 2 lakh votes.

Sitting MP Marutharajaa was not given the ticket and the party has chosen NR Sivapathy as its candidate from Perambalur. TR Pachamuthu, founder of the IJK party, is the DMK-led alliance’s candidate. The IJK is contesting the polls on DMK symbol.

Tamil Nadu will vote in a single phase on April 18. The results will be declared on May 23.

Here are a few details about the Perambalur Lok Sabha seat:

State: Tamil Nadu

Name of the Lok Sabha constituency: Perambalur

2019 candidates: NR Sivapathy of AIADMK, TR Pachamuthu of IJK

Polling date: April 18

Sitting MP, party: RP Marutharajaa, AIADMK

Winning margin in 2014: 213048

Runner up name, party: Seemanur Prabu, DMK

Number of voters in 2014: 1030826

Percentage of votes polled in 2014: 80.19%

Number of women voters in 2014: 530669

Number of polling booths in 2014: 1,518

First Published: Apr 14, 2019 14:18 IST