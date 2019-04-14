Lok Sabha 2019 constituency: DMK contesting from Tenkasi after 28 years
AIADMK’s M Vasanthi is the sitting MP from Tenkasi Lok Sabha constituency of Tamil Nadu. Like the other 39 parliamentary constituencies in the state, Tenkasi also votes on April 18. This is a reserved seat.
AIADMK’s Vasanthi won Tenkasi seat in 2014 by over 1.5 lakh votes. DR Krishnaswamy , founder of the Puthiya Tamilagam party, came second. This time, Krishnaswamy is the candidate of the AIADMK-led alliance in this seat. He will contest on AIADMK’s two leaves symbol.
The DMK candidate is Dhanush Kumar, functionary of the party’s youth wing. DMK is contesting from Tenkasi after 28 years.
Tamil Nadu will vote in a single phase on April 18. The results will be declared on May 23.
Here are a few details about the Tenkasi Lok Sabha seat:
State: Tamil Nadu
Name of the Lok Sabha constituency: Tenkasi
2019 candidates: Dhanush Kumar of DMK, Krishnaswamy, Puthiya Tamilagam
Polling date: April 18
Sitting MP, party: M Vasanthi, AIADMK
Winning margin in 2014: 161774
Runner up name, party: Krishnaswamy, Puthiya Tamilagam
Number of voters in 2014: 1017938
Percentage of votes polled in 2014: 73.6%
Number of women voters in 2014: 527190
Number of polling booths in 2014: 1,590
First Published: Apr 14, 2019 14:55 IST