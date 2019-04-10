Lok Sabha 2019 constituency: Chennai North was once a DMK pocket borough

The Chennai North parliamentary constituency in Tamil Nadu was another stronghold of the DMK, which was won by the AIADMK in the Lok Sabha election 2014.

The DMK’s C Kuppusami won the seat thrice between 1998 and 2004 and in the 2009 Lok Sabha election, TKS Elangovan of the DMK won from Chennai North. TG Venkatesh Babu of the AIADMK wrested the seat from the DMK in the 2014 general election.

Arcot Kalanidhi, the son of former state electricity minister Arcot Veerasamy, will make his electoral debut from the Chennai North Lok Sabha seat this election as the DMK nominee. The head of the DMK’s medical wing will fight against R Mohanraj of Vijayakant’s DMDK as part of the AIADMK-led alliance in the Tamil Nadu capital.

Voting in all the 39 constituencies in Tamil Nadu will be held during the second round of seven-phased Lok Sabha election 2019 on April 18. The results will be declared on May 23.

Click here for full coverage of Lok Sabha elections

Here are the details of the Chennai North Lok Sabha seat:

State: Tamil Nadu

Name of the Lok Sabha constituency: Chennai North

Polling date: April 18

Sitting MP, party: TG Venkatesh Babu, AIADMK

Winning margin in 2014: 99,704

Runner up name, party: R Girirajan, DMK

Number of voters in 2014: 910,114

Percentage of votes polled in 2014: 63.99%

Number of women voters in 2014: 714,690

Number of polling booths in 2014: 1,308

First Published: Apr 10, 2019 19:02 IST