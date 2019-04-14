Lok Sabha 2019 constituency: DMK ally KMDK to take on AIADMK in Tamil Nadu’s Namakkal
The AIADMK won this seat by a comfortable margin in 2014. AIADMK’s PR Sundaram defeated DMK’s Gandhiselvan by nearly 3 lakh votes in the 2014 parliamentary elections.lok sabha elections Updated: Apr 14, 2019 12:04 IST
Hindustan Times
Namakkal constituency in Tamil Nadu was formed in 2008 after delimitation. Earlier, it was part of the Rasipuram Lok Sabha constituency. The Namakkal seat consists of six assembly segments.
The AIADMK won this seat by a comfortable margin in 2014. AIADMK’s PR Sundaram defeated DMK’s Gandhiselvan by nearly 3 lakh votes in the 2014 parliamentary elections.
In 2019, P Kaliappan of AIADMK will take on AKP Chinnaraj of KMDK from this seat in western Tamil Nadu. KMDK is an ally of MK Stalin’s DMK and Chinnaraj will contest the Lok Sabha polls on DMK’s rising sun symbol.
Tamil Nadu will vote in a single phase on April 18. The results will be declared on May 23.
Here are a few details about the Namakkal Lok Sabha seat:
State: Tamil Nadu
Name of the Lok Sabha constituency: Namakkal
2019 candidates: P Kaliappan of AIADMK, AKP Chinnaraj of KMDK
Polling date: April 18
Sitting MP, party: PR Sundaram, AIADMK
Winning margin in 2014: 2,94,374
Runner up name, party: Gandhiselvan, DMK
Number of voters in 2014: 10,58,755
Percentage of votes polled in 2014: 79.63%
Number of women voters in 2014: 532,236
Number of polling booths in 2014: 1,516
First Published: Apr 14, 2019 12:04 IST