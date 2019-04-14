Lok Sabha 2019 constituency: DMK ally KMDK to take on AIADMK in Tamil Nadu’s Namakkal

Namakkal constituency in Tamil Nadu was formed in 2008 after delimitation. Earlier, it was part of the Rasipuram Lok Sabha constituency. The Namakkal seat consists of six assembly segments.

The AIADMK won this seat by a comfortable margin in 2014. AIADMK’s PR Sundaram defeated DMK’s Gandhiselvan by nearly 3 lakh votes in the 2014 parliamentary elections.

In 2019, P Kaliappan of AIADMK will take on AKP Chinnaraj of KMDK from this seat in western Tamil Nadu. KMDK is an ally of MK Stalin’s DMK and Chinnaraj will contest the Lok Sabha polls on DMK’s rising sun symbol.

Tamil Nadu will vote in a single phase on April 18. The results will be declared on May 23.

Here are a few details about the Namakkal Lok Sabha seat:

State: Tamil Nadu

Name of the Lok Sabha constituency: Namakkal

2019 candidates: P Kaliappan of AIADMK, AKP Chinnaraj of KMDK

Polling date: April 18

Sitting MP, party: PR Sundaram, AIADMK

Winning margin in 2014: 2,94,374

Runner up name, party: Gandhiselvan, DMK

Number of voters in 2014: 10,58,755

Percentage of votes polled in 2014: 79.63%

Number of women voters in 2014: 532,236

Number of polling booths in 2014: 1,516

First Published: Apr 14, 2019 12:04 IST