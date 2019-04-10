Lok Sabha 2019 constituency: Will DMK win Tamil Nadu’s Arani seat this time?

The Arani Lok Sabha seat in Tamil Nadu was created in 2008 after the restructuring of constituencies in the southern state.

The Congress’ M Krishnasswamy won the first election held in 2009 after delimitation and in the next polls in 2014, the AIADMK’s V Elumalai wrested the seat.

The sitting Lok Sabha member of Parliament V Elumalai is seeking re-election from the constituency. Congress’ MK Vishnu Prasad, newly-appointed working president of the state unit and also the brother-in-law of PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss, will contest from the Arani Lok Sabha seat.

Voting in all the 39 constituencies in Tamil Nadu will be held during the second round of seven-phased Lok Sabha election 2019 on April 18. The results will be declared on May 23.

Click here for full coverage of Lok Sabha elections

Here are some details about the Arani Lok Sabha seat:

State: Tamil Nadu

Name of the Lok Sabha constituency: Arani

Polling date: April 18

Sitting MP, party: V Elumalai, AIADMK

Winning margin in 2014: 243,844

Runner up name, party: R Sivanandam, DMK

Number of voters in 2014: 1,096,046

Percentage of votes polled in 2014: 80.02%

Number of women voters in 2014: 685,747

Number of polling booths in 2014: 1,649

First Published: Apr 10, 2019 18:55 IST