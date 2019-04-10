Lok Sabha elections 2019: Tiruchirappalli constituency in Tamil Nadu

The Tiruchirappalli Lok Sabha Constituency, one of Tamil Nadu’s 39 seats, comprises six Vidhan Sabha segments of which one is reserved for the SC category.

In 2014, Kumar P of AIADMK defeated DMK’s Anbhalagan by more than 1.5 lakh votes. The seat has been with AIADK since 2001 by-poll, barring one term in 2004 when MDMK’s L Ganesan won

Tamil Nadu’s 39 parliamentary seats will go to polls in a single phase on April 18.

Click here for full coverage of Lok Sabha elections

Here are some details about Tiruchirappalli Lok Sabha seat:

State: Tamil Nadu

Name of the Lok Sabha constituency: Tiruchirappalli

Polling date: April 18

Sitting MP, party: Kumar.P, AIADMK

Winning margin in 2014: 150,476

Runner up name, party: Anbhalagan.Mu, DMK

Number of voters in 2014: 988,808

Percentage of votes polled in 2014: 71%

Number of women voters in 2014: 496,200

Number of polling booths in 2014: 1,497

First Published: Apr 10, 2019 18:46 IST