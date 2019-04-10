Lok Sabha elections 2019: Tiruchirappalli constituency in Tamil Nadu
In 2014, Kumar P of AIADMK defeated DMK’s Anbhalagan by more than 1.5 lakh votes. The seat has been with AIADK since 2001 by-poll, barring one term in 2004 when MDMK’s L Ganesan wonconstituency watch Updated: Apr 10, 2019 18:46 IST
The Tiruchirappalli Lok Sabha Constituency, one of Tamil Nadu’s 39 seats, comprises six Vidhan Sabha segments of which one is reserved for the SC category.
Tamil Nadu’s 39 parliamentary seats will go to polls in a single phase on April 18.
Here are some details about Tiruchirappalli Lok Sabha seat:
State: Tamil Nadu
Name of the Lok Sabha constituency: Tiruchirappalli
Polling date: April 18
Sitting MP, party: Kumar.P, AIADMK
Winning margin in 2014: 150,476
Runner up name, party: Anbhalagan.Mu, DMK
Number of voters in 2014: 988,808
Percentage of votes polled in 2014: 71%
Number of women voters in 2014: 496,200
Number of polling booths in 2014: 1,497
First Published: Apr 10, 2019 18:46 IST