Lok Sabha 2019 constituency: UP’s Amroha will see a contest between BJP, opposition alliance
Uttar Pradesh will go to polls in all the seven phases starting April 11. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.constituency watch Updated: Apr 06, 2019 17:15 IST
The Bharatiya Janata Party’s Kanwar Singh Tanwar represents the Amroha Lok Sabha Seat in Uttar Pradesh, which sends the largest number of lawmakers to the Lower House.
Kanwar Singh Tanwar, one of the richest lawmakers in the country, had defeated Humera Akhtar of the Samajwadi Party in the 2014 Lok Sabha election.
He has been renominated from the Amroha Lok Sabha seat this year and is up against Kunwar Danish Ali of the Bahujan Samaj Party. Ali recently left the Janata Dal (Secular)
Ali, the former national general secretary of Janata Dal(Secular), recently joined BSP.
The Congress party has fielded Sachin Choudhary replacing Rashid Alvi from the Amroha Lok Sabha seat.
READ: All about Lok Sabha elections 2019
Uttar Pradesh will go to polls in all the seven phases starting April 11. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.
Here are some details about the Amroha Lok Sabha seat:
State: Uttar Pradesh
Name of the Lok Sabha constituency: Amroha
Polling date: April 18
Sitting MP, party: Kanwar Singh Tanwar, BJP
Winning margin in 2014: 158,214
Runner up name, party: Humera Akhtar, SP
Number of voters in 2014: 1,095,860
Percentage of votes polled in 2014: 70.96%
Number of women voters in 2014: 714,796
Number of polling booths in 2014: 1,572
First Published: Apr 06, 2019 17:12 IST