Lok Sabha 2019 constituency: UP’s Amroha will see a contest between BJP, opposition alliance

Uttar Pradesh will go to polls in all the seven phases starting April 11. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

constituency watch Updated: Apr 06, 2019 17:15 IST
New Delhi
Amroha Lok Sabha 2019 Constituency Details,Amroha Profile,Uttar Pradesh General Elections 2019
Ranchi, Jharkhand, INDIA – April 17: (FILE PHOTO) Rural first time voters happily showing their voting mark after casting their votes for 2nd phase election of Lok Sabha poll for Ranchi constituency at a polling booth at Rampur in Ranchi on Thursday April 17, 2014-(Photo-Parwaz Khan-Hindustan Times) PHOTO FOR REPRESENTATIONAL PURPOSE

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s Kanwar Singh Tanwar represents the Amroha Lok Sabha Seat in Uttar Pradesh, which sends the largest number of lawmakers to the Lower House.

Kanwar Singh Tanwar, one of the richest lawmakers in the country, had defeated Humera Akhtar of the Samajwadi Party in the 2014 Lok Sabha election.

He has been renominated from the Amroha Lok Sabha seat this year and is up against Kunwar Danish Ali of the Bahujan Samaj Party. Ali recently left the Janata Dal (Secular)

Ali, the former national general secretary of Janata Dal(Secular), recently joined BSP.

The Congress party has fielded Sachin Choudhary replacing Rashid Alvi from the Amroha Lok Sabha seat.

READ: All about Lok Sabha elections 2019

Here are some details about the Amroha Lok Sabha seat:

State: Uttar Pradesh

Name of the Lok Sabha constituency: Amroha

Polling date: April 18

Sitting MP, party: Kanwar Singh Tanwar, BJP

Winning margin in 2014: 158,214

Runner up name, party: Humera Akhtar, SP

Number of voters in 2014: 1,095,860

Percentage of votes polled in 2014: 70.96%

Number of women voters in 2014: 714,796

Number of polling booths in 2014: 1,572

First Published: Apr 06, 2019 17:12 IST

