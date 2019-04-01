Lok Sabha elections 2019: Odisha’s Bargarh constituency to witness a triangular contest

The Bargarh Lok Sabha seat in Odisha was created in 2008 on the basis of the recommendations of the Delimitation Commission of India in 2002.

Prabas Kumar Singh of the Biju Janata Dal is the sitting member of Parliament from the general seat. He had defeated Subash Chouhan of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the 2014 Lok Sabha election. Before that Congress leader Sanjay Bhoi had won the seat against the BJD’s Hamid Hussain in the 2009 Lok Sabha election.

The BJD has nominated Rajya Sabha MP Prasanna Acharya from Bargarh who will fight against the Congress’ Pradeep Debata and the Bharatiya Janata Party’s national secretary Suresh Pujari in the Bargarh Lok Sabha constituency.

Bargarh will vote on April 18 and the result will be declared on May 23.

Here are some facts about the Bargarh Lok Sabha seat:

State: Odisha

Name of the Lok Sabha constituency: Bargarh

Polling date: April 18

Sitting MP, party: Prabas Kumar Singh, BJD

Winning margin in 2014: 11,178

Runner up name, party: Subash Chouhan, BJP

Number of voters in 2014: 1,123,301

Percentage of votes polled in 2014: 78.51%

Number of women voters in 2014: 679,577

Number of polling booths in 2014: 1,827

