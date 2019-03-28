Lok Sabha election 2019: Bhagalpur constituency in Bihar

Former union minister Shahnawaz Hussain, who contested from the Bhagalpur Lok Sabha constituency on a BJP ticket in 2014, was defeated by Shailesh Kumar of the RJD by nearly 10,000 votes.

National spokesperson Hussain of the BJP, Hussain had earlier won twice from the constituency – a bypoll in 2006 and in 2009.

Congress veteran and cricketer-turned-politician Kirti Azad’s father Bhagwat Jha Azad has won five times from this constituency.

The voting for Bihar’s 40 Parliamentary seats will take place in seven phases beginning April 11. The last phase will be held on May 19.

The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

Here is all you need to know about Bhagalpur Lok Sabha constituency in Bihar:

State: Bihar

Lok Sabha constituency: Bhagalpur

Date of voting: April 18

Sitting MP, Party: Shailesh Kumar (Bulo Mandal), RJD

Winning margin in 2014: 9,485

Runner up name, party: Syed Shahnawaz Hussain, BJP

Number of voters in 2014: 9,74,016

Percentage of votes polled in 2014: 57.79%

Number of polling booths in 2014: 1,606

Number of women voters: 790,154

