Lok Sabha 2019 constituency: Tamil Nadu’s Erode will see MDMK and DMK contest

Erode, one of the 39 Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu, was carved out during the restructuring of parliamentary constituencies in 2008.

A Ganeshamurthi of the Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) won the seat in the Lok Sabha election held for the first time in 2009 and was defeated by Selvakumara Chinnayan of the AIADMK in 2014.

Ganeshamurthi, a two-time MP who had won from Palani in 1998, is the MDMK candidate from the Erode Lok Sabha seat as part of the DNK-led alliance. He is up against the AIADMK’s G Manimaran.

Voting in all the 39 constituencies in Tamil Nadu will be held during the second round of seven-phased Lok Sabha election 2019 on April 18. The results will be declared on May 23.

State: Tamil Nadu

Name of the Lok Sabha constituency: Erode

Polling date: April 18

Sitting MP, party: S Selvakumara Chinnayan, AIADMK

Winning margin in 2014: 211,563

Runner up name, party: A Ganeshamurthi, MDMK

Number of voters in 2014: 1,008,582

Percentage of votes polled in 2014: 76.33%

Number of women voters in 2014: 664,736

Number of polling booths in 2014: 1,448

First Published: Apr 10, 2019 17:43 IST