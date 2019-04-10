Today in New Delhi, India
Apr 10, 2019-Wednesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by weather
HT Logo

LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2019

Lok Sabha elections 2019: Tirrupur constituency in Tamil Nadu is an AIADMK stronghold

Tamil Nadu’s 39 parliamentary seats will go to polls in a single phase on April 18.

constituency watch Updated: Apr 10, 2019 18:37 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
New Delhi
Tiruppur Lok Sabha 2019 Constituency Details,Tiruppur Profile,Tamil Nadu General Elections 2019
Mumbai, India - Oct. 8, 2014 : Election Commission staff seals the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) at 181 Mahim Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Constituency election office in D'Silva School, Dadar, Mumbai, India on Wednesday, October 8, 2014, days ahead of the upcoming ASSEMBLY (VIDHAN SABHA) ELECTIONS on October 15, 2014.(Hindustan Times)

Lok Sabha constituency in Tamil Nadu was originally called Gobichettipalayam and was changed to Tiruppur by the Election commission after rearrangement of constituencies in 2008.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, V Sathyabama of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) defeated N Dineshkumar of the Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam party by close to 1.80 lakh votes.

In 2009 also the AIADMK candidate had emerged victorious.

This time, apart form AIADMk and DMK other parties in poll fray are AIADMK breakaway faction Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam, actor Kamal Hassan’s Makkal Needhi Maiam and Tamil nationalist party Naam Tamilar Katchi

Tamil Nadu’s 39 parliamentary seats will go to polls in a single phase on April 18.

READ: All about Lok Sabha elections 2019

Here are some details about Tiruppur Lok Sabha seat:

State: Tamil Nadu

Name of the Lok Sabha constituency: Tiruppur

Polling date: April 18

Sitting MP, party: V.Sathyabama, AIADMK

Winning margin in 2014: 179,315

Runner up name, party: N.Dineshkumar, DMDK

Number of voters in 2014: 1,050,722

Percentage of votes polled in 2014: 76%

Number of women voters in 2014: 506,192

Number of polling booths in 2014: 1,508

First Published: Apr 10, 2019 18:37 IST

tags

more from constituency watch
trending topics