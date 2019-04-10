Lok Sabha elections 2019: Tirrupur constituency in Tamil Nadu is an AIADMK stronghold

Lok Sabha constituency in Tamil Nadu was originally called Gobichettipalayam and was changed to Tiruppur by the Election commission after rearrangement of constituencies in 2008.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, V Sathyabama of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) defeated N Dineshkumar of the Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam party by close to 1.80 lakh votes.

In 2009 also the AIADMK candidate had emerged victorious.

This time, apart form AIADMk and DMK other parties in poll fray are AIADMK breakaway faction Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam, actor Kamal Hassan’s Makkal Needhi Maiam and Tamil nationalist party Naam Tamilar Katchi

Tamil Nadu’s 39 parliamentary seats will go to polls in a single phase on April 18.

READ: All about Lok Sabha elections 2019

Here are some details about Tiruppur Lok Sabha seat:

State: Tamil Nadu

Name of the Lok Sabha constituency: Tiruppur

Polling date: April 18

Sitting MP, party: V.Sathyabama, AIADMK

Winning margin in 2014: 179,315

Runner up name, party: N.Dineshkumar, DMDK

Number of voters in 2014: 1,050,722

Percentage of votes polled in 2014: 76%

Number of women voters in 2014: 506,192

Number of polling booths in 2014: 1,508

First Published: Apr 10, 2019 18:37 IST