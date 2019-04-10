Lok Sabha elections 2019: Tirrupur constituency in Tamil Nadu is an AIADMK stronghold
Tamil Nadu’s 39 parliamentary seats will go to polls in a single phase on April 18.constituency watch Updated: Apr 10, 2019 18:37 IST
Lok Sabha constituency in Tamil Nadu was originally called Gobichettipalayam and was changed to Tiruppur by the Election commission after rearrangement of constituencies in 2008.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, V Sathyabama of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) defeated N Dineshkumar of the Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam party by close to 1.80 lakh votes.
In 2009 also the AIADMK candidate had emerged victorious.
This time, apart form AIADMk and DMK other parties in poll fray are AIADMK breakaway faction Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam, actor Kamal Hassan’s Makkal Needhi Maiam and Tamil nationalist party Naam Tamilar Katchi
Here are some details about Tiruppur Lok Sabha seat:
State: Tamil Nadu
Name of the Lok Sabha constituency: Tiruppur
Polling date: April 18
Sitting MP, party: V.Sathyabama, AIADMK
Winning margin in 2014: 179,315
Runner up name, party: N.Dineshkumar, DMDK
Number of voters in 2014: 1,050,722
Percentage of votes polled in 2014: 76%
Number of women voters in 2014: 506,192
Number of polling booths in 2014: 1,508
