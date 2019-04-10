Lok Sabha 2019 constituency: Who will win the third general polls in Tamil Nadu’s Kallakurichi?

The Kallakurichi Lok Sabha seat in Tamil Nadu was formed after the restructuring of parliamentary constituencies in 2008.

The DMK won the Kallakurichi Lok Sabha seat in the 2009 Lok Sabha election and the ruling AIADMK in the next polls in 2014.

This year, Gautama Sigamani of the DMK will contest the Lok Sabha election. The DMDK deputy general secretary LK Sudhish, who is also party founder Vijayakant’s brother-in-law, is the AIADMK-BJP alliance’s candidate from Kallakurichi, the heartland of the dominant OBC Vanniar community, which became the 33rd district of Tamil Nadu in January 2019.

Voting in all the 39 constituencies in Tamil Nadu will be held during the second round of seven-phased Lok Sabha election 2019 on April 18. The results will be declared on May 23.

State: Tamil Nadu

Name of the Lok Sabha constituency: Kallakurichi

Polling date: April 18

Sitting MP, party: K. Kamaraj, AIADMK

Winning margin in 2014: 223,507

Runner up name, party: R Manimaran, DMK

Number of voters in 2014: 1,107,241

Percentage of votes polled in 2014: 78.39%

Number of women voters in 2014: 705,280

Number of polling booths in 2014: 1,623

