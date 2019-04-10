Lok Sabha 2019 constituency: Pon Radhakrishnan will look to win Tamil Nadu’s Kanniyakumari again

The Kanniyakumari parliamentary constituency was created in 2008 after restructuring and has been won by the DMK and BJP once each.

J Helen Davidson of the DMK defeated the Bharatiya Janata Party leader Pon Radhakrishnan in the Lok Sabha election held for the first time in Kanniyakumari in 2009. In the 2014 general polls, Union minister Pon Radhakrishnan was the winner and the only BJP leader to win from Tamil Nadu.

This year, the Union minister will be fighting for his third term in the Lok Sabha and is up against Congress H Vasanthakumar, who is the richest candidate in the southern state. There are other at least four other candidates in the fray as well.

Voting in all the 39 constituencies in Tamil Nadu will be held during the second round of seven-phased Lok Sabha election 2019 on April 18. The results will be declared on May 23.

Here are a few details about the Kanniyakumari Lok Sabha seat:

State: Tamil Nadu

Name of the Lok Sabha constituency: Kanniyakumari

Polling date: April 18

Sitting MP, party: Pon Radhakrishnan, BJP

Winning margin in 2014: 128,662

Runner up name, party: H Vasantakumar, Congress

Number of voters in 2014: 990,742

Percentage of votes polled in 2014: 67.50%

Number of women voters in 2014: 724,418

Number of polling booths in 2014: 1,562

First Published: Apr 10, 2019 17:54 IST