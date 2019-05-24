Lok Sabha election results 2019: CM Ashok Gehlot’s son Vaibhav Gehlot loses to union minister GS Shekhawat

Chief minister Ashok Gehlot’s son and Congress’ Jodhpur candidate Vaibhav Gehlot lost to BJP candidate and union minister of state for agriculture Gajendra Singh Shekhawat by a margin of 2,74,440 votes.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, Shekhawat had defeated Chandresh Kumari of the Congress from Jodhpur by 4.10 lakh votes. There were 13 contestants in the constituency in 2014 and the BJP’S vote percentage was 66.15. This time Jodhpur registered

68.41% polling and there were 10 contestants. Shekhawat got 7,88,888 votes and Vaibhav 5,14,448 votes.

Ashok Gehlot visited Jodhpur more than six times and even launched a door-to-door campaign in support of his son. Considering the Congress victory in last year’s assembly elections, Jodhpur was considered a safe seat for Vaibhav, but a Modi wave spoiled all political equations.

Of the eight assembly seats under the Jodhpur parliamentary constituency, the Congress has now six legislators. In none of the assembly seats, Vaibhav got an edge.

Shekhawat even took a lead of 18827 votes from Sardarpura, CM’S home assembly constituency.

