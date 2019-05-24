Lok Sabha election results 2019: BJP’S alliance with RLP’s Hanuman Beniwal pays off

Bhartiya Janata Party’s gamble paid off on the Nagaur Lok Sabha seat, where the party went for an alliance with the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) of Hanuman Beniwal.

The BJP fielded Jat strongman Beniwal who defeated former MP Jyoti Mirdha with over 1.78 lakh vote margin. The party had chosen him over sitting Nagaur MP CR Choudhary. Beniwal, also the MLA from Khinvsar, proved his mettle. RLP had won three seats in the last assembly polls.

Beniwal, who had earlier denounced the BJP with which he has now allied with, had made some saffron party loyalists uncomfortable.

Sources claimed that Beniwal was also approached by the Congress for an alliance but an agreement could not be reached over the terms and conditions, which included his candidature from Nagaur.

“In Nagaur, BJP worked in a calculated manner and translated every aspect in their favour. BJP is vocal and has skills to make things in their favour,” political analyst Narayan Bareth said. “BJP is fast in decision making, dropped their union minister seeing benefit of this alliance on other seats, which Congress cannot do. Over the period Congress workers and leaders are thinking in an individual manner, while the BJP for organisation.”

Victory for Beniwal will catapult him into an undisputed Jat leader. His loss would have signalled that the powerful farming community is still with the Congress. This could be a reason why top leaders of the rival parties, such as CM Ashok Gehlot, Congress state chief Sachin Pilot, UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath and union minister Gajendra Shekhawat, had campaigned in constituency.

Nagaur had been a fortress of the Congress after Independence, which has won most number of times from the constituency. Strong Jat leaders Nathu Ram Mirdha and Ram Niwas Mirdha had won from here. Jyoti is the granddaughter of Nathu Ram Mirdha. She was MP from here in 2009 and lost in 2014.

First Published: May 24, 2019 11:46 IST