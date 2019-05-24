Lok Sabha elections 2019- From congratulations to caveats: How opposition leaders reacted to PM Modi’s win

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi powered his BJP to a spectacular victory in the Lok Sabha election, several leaders of opposition parties reacted to the first back-to-back majority for a single party in more than three decades.

As soon after it became clear that the BJP was set to come back for a second term, opposition leaders congratulated Prime Minister Modi and talked about “respecting the people’s mandate.

Leading the charge was National Conference leader and former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir Omar Abdullah. Omar Abdullah tweeted his congratulated the BJP and the NDA for its “stellar performance” in the Lok Sabha election.

“So, the exit polls were correct. All that’s left is to congratulate the BJP and NDA for a stellar performance,” he tweeted. “Credit where credit is due. PM Modi Sahib and Mr Amit Shah put together a winning alliance and a very professional campaign. Bring on the next five years,” he also said.

Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) Mehbooba Mufti was the other leader from Jammu and Kashmir, where the BJP had won or was leading in three of state’s six seats, to extend her wishes as well as give a message to the Congress party.

“Congratulations to Narendra Modi ji for a historic mandate. Today surely belongs to BJP and it’s allies. Time for Congress to get an Amit Shah (sic),” was Mehbooba Mufti’s reaction.

Trinamool Congress chief and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, who fought an acrimonious election battle with the BJP in the eastern state, also congratulated the winners.

“Congratulations to the winners. But, all losers are not losers. We have to do a complete review and then we will share our views with you all. Let the counting process be completed fully and the VVPATs matched,” she tweeted.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi also tweeted to congratulate PM Modi as his party once again failed to fire and was set to win 55 seats, only 11 more than it did in 2014.

“I accept the verdict of the people of India. Congratulations to the winners, Mr Modi and the NDA. Thank you to the people of Wayanad for electing me as your MP. Thank you also to the people of Amethi. Thank you Congress workers & leaders for your hard work in this campaign,” Rahul Gandhi tweeted.

His sister and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi said, “We accept people’s verdict and congratulate PM Modi and BJP workers,” as she came out of Rahul’s Gandhi residence as the grand old party registered substantial gains in south India but suffered huge losses in the Hindi heartland.

Several regional leaders also either called or tweeted their reaction to the BJP’s stellar performance.

Biju Janata Dal leader and Odisha chief minister, who come back to power in the state for a record fifth term, called PM Modi to congratulate him.

“I congratulate them (BJP). I rang up the Prime Minister in the morning & congratulated him...We’ll have a constructive relationship with the central govt for the development & welfare of Odisha,” he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Outgoing Andhra Pradesh chief minister and TDP head N Chandrababu Naidu also chipped in with his message to Modi’s win.

“I respect people’s mandate and hope that the new govt will live up to their expectations and serve them with honesty. My heartfelt congratulations to @ysjagan garu. I also congratulate Sri @narendramodi and @BJP4India. Lauding Sri@Naveen_Odisha for his thumping win in Odisha,” Naidu said in a tweet, which included his opponent YS Jaganmohan Reddy and Patnaik.

Modi later acknowledged Naidu’s tweet and thanked him for his “good wishes.”

“Today’s result is against the expectations and sentiments of people. Anyway, when all the institutions of the country start bending their knees before the government, the public has to take a stand,” Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati said.

Her comments came after the BSP and Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi alliance failed to make the dent in the BJP’s performance in the politically-crucial state of Uttar Pradesh.

“Respecting the people’s mandate, I congratulate Narendra Modi ji. We hope that the Prime Minister will pay his attention to employment, agriculture, growth and the economy in this term to fulfil people’s hopes,” RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav tweeted in Hindi.

First Published: May 24, 2019 11:42 IST