Lok Sabha elections 2019: ‘Rs 12k monthly to be new poverty line,’ says Rahul Gandhi at joint rally with JD-S

Kicking off the Lok Sabha campaign of the Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) coalition in the state on Sunday, Congress president Rahul Gandhi urged the party leaders that they must support the JD(S) candidates wherever they are contesting and said the gesture must be reciprocated by its partner.

He said the aim of the two parties is to defeat Narendra Modi and the BJP.

“PM Modi waived Rs 3.5 lakh crore of 15 capitalists. But when farmers ask for waiver, then Arun Jaitley says that’s not our policy,” alleged Rahul Gandhi.

The Congress chief said that the Congress deliberated on its Nyuntam Aay Yojana or NYAY for six months. The scheme promises Rs 72,000 annually to over 20% of the poorest families.

“If PM Modi can give money to the rich then we can give it to the poor. You do what you feel is right and we will do what we feel is right,” said Gandhi.

Elaborating on the plan further, the Congress chief said, “In 5 years we will put 3.6 lakh crore in the accounts of the poor. This is our surgical strike on poverty. Twenty five crore people will benefit and 5 crore families will get money deposited in the account. In 5 years you won’t find any family with less than Rs 12000 per month. We will make it the poverty line.”

Hailing the joint rally of the two coalition partners, Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy said it was a “historic day”.

“On May 23, 2018, this coalition government was formed with the intention of ensuring the defeat of the BJP. I want to tell the people that under the leadership of the Congress the regional parties with an eye on development must come together,” said Kumaraswamy.

Seconding the CM’s views, Congress leader and former CM Siddaramaiah said,”Where there is a JD(S) government, the Congress workers must join hands and ensure victory and vice versa. We must win in all 28 seats.”

Siddaramaiah alleged that PM Modi is the chowkidaar of the rich not the poor,farmers or minorities.

JD(S) patriarch and former prime minister Deve Gowda said the Congress and the JD(S) decided to come together under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi to bring about a change in the country.

Recalling the swearing-in ceremony of Karnataka CM and his son HD Kumaraswamy on May 23 last year, Gowda underlined that it was the first time in the country that all regional leaders had come together. He said the exercise was to prove to the country that it can never be a “Hindu Rashtra”, which the RSS is working for.

First Published: Mar 31, 2019 19:43 IST