Lok Sabha Elections 2019: AAP says Udit Raj neglecting his constituency

The Aam Aadmi Party on Wednesday criticised Udit Raj, the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Lok Sabha MP from North-West Delhi, over alleged lack of development in his constituency.

Dismissing AAP’s allegations, Raj said: “I challenge Mr Arvind Kejriwal [national convener of the AAP] to compare the report cards of his nine MLAs in North-West with my work. I will still win in terms of hard work and development.”

The ruling party released a statement, which it called the “performance report” of Raj, as part of its ongoing “Pol Khol” campaign. AAP has so far criticised the performance of all seven Lok Sabha MPs in Delhi over issues ranging from education to health care to development.

“The villages which Mr Raj adopted under the Centre’s model village scheme lack basic health care facilities, most residents do not have concrete toilets despite the MP declaring one of them open defecation-free in 2018, most of them have high number of sources that lead to malaria and dengue among other diseases and he hardly visits any of those villages,” AAP said.

Countering the allegations on the model villages, Raj cited some of his development works, which include water pipelines, a proposal to construct a hospital, renovation of a cremation ground, training to farmers, developing streets and drains, a community hall and development of resident welfare associations in villages.

The party accused Raj of not doing enough to enable metro connectivity in rural and semi-urban areas under his constituency and never approaching urban development minister for the clearance of metro phase-4.

“In adherence to a 2004 Supreme Court order, a 770-acre land was earmarked in Bawana area [in North-West Delhi constituency] and R11,000 crore was invested on the same for relocation of polluting industries. Even to this date, the industrial workers there do not have basic facilities that include decent housing, medical facilities and drinking water,” AAP said.

Raj countered: “The AAP is trying to mislead the people of Delhi. Their leaders hardly do any work and they try to obstruct others who work for development.”

First Published: Apr 18, 2019 11:18 IST